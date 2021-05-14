Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,460 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.