Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

