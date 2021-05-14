Ieq Capital LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More: Price Target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.