Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

