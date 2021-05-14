IFP Advisors Inc Buys 12,630 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 1,263.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.98.

