IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,255 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 120.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,240 shares of company stock worth $3,795,308. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

