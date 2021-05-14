IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

FHLC opened at $60.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

