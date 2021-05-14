IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $18.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

