IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 111.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,963 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $283.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.81. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

