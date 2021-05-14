IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 12,630 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 1,263.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.34% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 48,342 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

