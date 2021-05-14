IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,455 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 815,570 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $11,553,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $3,044,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $28.17.

