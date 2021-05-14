IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

