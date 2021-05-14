IFP Advisors Inc Sells 243 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

