IFP Advisors Inc Sells 68 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $323.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.89 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

