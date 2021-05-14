IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.39. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $224.11 and a 52 week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

