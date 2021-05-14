IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of IGas Energy stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.70 ($0.27). 25,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,583. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.22. IGas Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £448.42 ($585.86).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

