iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 738.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 738,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 193.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

