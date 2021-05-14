Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

