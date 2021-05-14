Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit