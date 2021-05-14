IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.36). IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

In other IMAX news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,197. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

