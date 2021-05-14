Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Immersion has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $223.00 million, a P/E ratio of -144.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $3,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Insiders have sold a total of 941,289 shares of company stock worth $11,611,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Immersion by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

