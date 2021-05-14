ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

