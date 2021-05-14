Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

IMO stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

