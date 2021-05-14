Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

IMO stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit