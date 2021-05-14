India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 668,076 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $56.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 3.89.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

In other news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.