INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

INH traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €33.90 ($39.88). The stock had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14. INDUS has a 1-year low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 1-year high of €37.70 ($44.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.16.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

