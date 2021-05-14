Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.99 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $297.93 million, a P/E ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

