Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

