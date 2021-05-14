Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INBX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,495. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit