Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INBX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,495. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

