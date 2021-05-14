Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.91. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

