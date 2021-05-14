Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83 and traded as high as C$9.95. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.81, with a volume of 72,368 shares.

INO.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.21.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

