Insider Buying: Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

