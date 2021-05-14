Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

