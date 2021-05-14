Insider Buying: Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Buys $18,400.00 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Kenneth P. Fallon III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,902 shares in the company, valued at $234,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

