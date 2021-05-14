Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £150.35 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Friday. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 476.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

