Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £150.35 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).
Meggitt stock opened at GBX 480.20 ($6.27) on Friday. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 476.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 430.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Meggitt Company Profile
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.