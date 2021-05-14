Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,782 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,920.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,752.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.12 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

