Insider Buying: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Acquires 11,365,921 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

