Insider Selling: Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($11,025).

Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 10th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal sold 50,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal purchased 250,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Shares of ADD remained flat at $C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,198,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,068. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

