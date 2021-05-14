Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Sells $1,501,647.30 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.