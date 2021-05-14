Insider Selling: Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells $20,374.40 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $20,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth about $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth about $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

