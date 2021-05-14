Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 3,429 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $451.56. 418,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.03 and its 200-day moving average is $370.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

