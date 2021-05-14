Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Sells $4,487,737.40 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

