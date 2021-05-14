Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Sells $4,487,737.40 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
