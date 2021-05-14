Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00.

NYSE:GNK opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 222,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.84.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

