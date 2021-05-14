Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

KTOS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

