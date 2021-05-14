Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 6,485,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

