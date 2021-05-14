Insider Selling: Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Andrew Chambers sold 300,000 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.73 ($6.95), for a total transaction of A$2,919,300.00 ($2,085,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s payout ratio is 85.50%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

