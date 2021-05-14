Insider Selling: REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) Insider Sells £64,500 in Stock

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) insider Michael Joyce sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,269.66).
Shares of LON:REAT traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 798,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,505. REACT Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £17.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.07.
