Insider Selling: REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) Insider Sells £64,500 in Stock

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) insider Michael Joyce sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,269.66).

Shares of LON:REAT traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 798,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,505. REACT Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £17.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About REACT Group

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

