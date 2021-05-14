Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 37,884 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TEVA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

