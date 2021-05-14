Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 37,884 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TEVA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
