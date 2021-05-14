Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Sells 12,763 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

