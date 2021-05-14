Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) EVP Sells $8,473,106.11 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,392,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

