Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $3,322,542.08 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

