Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $67,950.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TOL opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

