Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3,069.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $87.04 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.